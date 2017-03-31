Greene Co. Sheriff's Office: Suspect Shoots Self During Standoff

Release from the Greene County Sheriff's Office:



On Thursday 3/30/17 at approximately 8:30 am Greene County Sheriff’s deputies along with U.S. Marshalls were attempted to arrest Alan Ray Odonnell.



Mr. Odonnell was wanted out of Culpeper Circuit Court for failure to appear for sentencing on a charge of aggravated sexual battery of a minor.



Mr. Odonnell who is not a resident of Greene County has been residing in the county for a few months.



When Mr. Odonnell noticed deputies approaching the residence he barricaded himself inside. Gunshot was heard from inside the residence. Mutual aid was called in with Madison County. Deputies from Greene County and Madison County along with U.S. Marshalls surrounded the residence. Communication with Mr. Odonnell was established.



During negotiation with Mr. Odonnell he began firing at deputies through a covered window.



Deputies did not return fire and shortly thereafter Mr. Odonnell inflicted upon himself a gunshot wound to the head.



Mr. Odonnell was transported to University of Virginia hospital where he underwent surgery and is currently in intensive care.



Charges against Mr. Odonnell stemming from this incident are pending at this time.



At the time of the incident there were no other occupants inside the house.



Currently there is no photograph of Mr. Odonnell available.



This is still an ongoing investigation.



No further comment is available at this time.