There's even more trouble for a Staunton man who's already accused of murder.

A grand jury has returned true bills on charges of abduction and kidnapping for 36-year-old Christopher Simmons.

The new indictments stem from a December killing on Morris Mill Road.

Investigators say Simmons hid inside his ex-girlfriend's home and shot and killed her fiancé, Christopher Miller, when the two returned home.

Morris is also facing an indictment for first-degree murder.