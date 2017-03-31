6th Suspect in Summer 2016 Crime Spree Enters Plea Deal

Another suspect connected to a string of armed robberies across two counties is taking a plea deal.

Eighteen-year-old Jaquarius Daquan "Corey" Johnson appeared in a federal courtroom Friday, March 31. The Albemarle County teenager was one of six people accused of participating in armed robberies at pizza shops, a home invasion, and or carjacking back in the summer of 2016.

All of the other five suspects - Terence Tyree, Kentarian “Kentavia” Jones, Demetrius Steppe, Isiah Wilson, and Chelsea Elizabeth Scott - have already taken plea deals, admitting guilt to at least some of the charges they were facing.

Friday, Johnson entered guilty pleas to carjacking and firearms-related charges. He is now facing at least a mandatory minimum five years in prison.

According to police, Johnson and Jones were both arrested after a foot chase along Angus Road on July 29. They were both charged with multiple counts related to robbery, abduction, and breaking and entering.

Johnson and Jones have admitted that they held up the Forest Lakes 7-Eleven on Route 29 near Hollymead on July 18, 2016. Earlier, they had broken into a home in Shannon Glen Court and ransacked it. Johnson and Jones then abducted a victim at the home and took his Lexus SUV.

The pair drove to an ATM and forced the victim to withdraw money. At the ATM, a passerby was abducted at gunpoint. Johnson said his job was to watch the victims in the backseat.

After robbing the 7-Eleven, the Johnson and Jones took off with cash and dropped the victims off nearby. They later ditched the Lexus SUV, which was recovered and analyzed by investigators.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on July 19. The other five defendants are set for sentencing in May.