Seasonal City Market Returns to Downtown Charlottesville April 1

The Charlottesville City Market reopens for the season Saturday, April 1.

The market, which runs from 7 a.m. to noon, is held in a parking lot on Water Street.

The Water Street Parking Garage directly faces the City Market, but arrive early to try and find one or two hour free street parking downtown within walking distance.

The market offers a variety of fresh vegetables and fruits, meats, baked goods, homemade soaps, oils, and jewelry.

Some vendors accept debit cards, and people who are on SNAP benefits will be able to get vouchers at the market that will make $10 dollars the value.

The City Market will once again be offering composting this year. If you're looking to be more environmentally conscious, bring your leftover food scraps to be composted at the market free of charge.