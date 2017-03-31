New FBI Richmond Outreach Initiative

Release from the FBI:



Thomas M. Chadwick, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Richmond Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation announces a new outreach initiative geared towards youth engagement.



The FBI Richmond Youth Academy will kick off during the summer of 2017, in a two-day program open to 50 students currently enrolled in a Virginia high school. During the academy, students will be provided an overview of the FBI’s mission and operations through a series of presentations and exercises.



The FBI Richmond Youth Academy will be held on Monday, July 17 and Tuesday, July 18, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Richmond Field Office located at 1970 East Parham Road, Richmond, Virginia.



Students interested in participating in the Youth Academy must have parental approval and meet the following eligibility requirements:

Be a United States citizen.

Reside in Virginia.

Be enrolled in an accredited high school or if home-schooled, recognized by your school district.

Be a junior or senior.

Maintain a grade point average of 2.5 or higher.

In addition to the eligibility requirements stated above, students must also complete an application process no later than May 31, 2017.



The Youth Academy is not an internship program and while students may be offered case studies drawn from adjudicated cases during the session, they will not be exposed to active cases nor day-to-day investigations.



Students or parents having additional questions about the program should contact the Division’s Community Outreach Specialist via email at Training.RH@ic.FBI.gov. Information about this initiative, to include the application, and additional outreach programs may be viewed here.