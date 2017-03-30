Virginia Gubernatorial Candidate Campaigns at UVA

Thursday night Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello campaigned at the University of Virginia, where he touted his record as an innovative problem solver.

Perriello spoke to the Social Entrepreneurship Program, which focuses on combining business and policy skills.

Perriello told students that lawmakers need to come up with new solutions in areas like education policy.

“I think in today's highly dynamic and increasingly automated economy, we need to be thinking about 10 or 12 pathways into the workforce. How do we use career and technical training programs, apprenticeship programs, and others, to be part of giving people a pathway into the middle class?” said Perriello.

Perriello also spoke about his economic policy and the challenges of trying to move forward without leaving behind people in more traditional industries.