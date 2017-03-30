Quantcast

Virginia Gubernatorial Candidate Campaigns at UVA

Posted: Updated:
Tom Perriello spoke at the University of Virginia Thursday Tom Perriello spoke at the University of Virginia Thursday
Tom Perriello, Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello, Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Thursday night Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello campaigned at the University of Virginia, where he touted his record as an innovative problem solver.

Perriello spoke to the Social Entrepreneurship Program, which focuses on combining business and policy skills.

Perriello told students that lawmakers need to come up with new solutions in areas like education policy.

“I think in today's highly dynamic and increasingly automated economy, we need to be thinking about 10 or 12 pathways into the workforce. How do we use career and technical training programs, apprenticeship programs, and others, to be part of giving people a pathway into the middle class?” said Perriello.

Perriello also spoke about his economic policy and the challenges of trying to move forward without leaving behind people in more traditional industries.

  • Virginia Gubernatorial Candidate Campaigns at UVAMore>>

  • Reported by Nora Neus

    Reported by Nora Neus

    Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. Email / Twitter / Facebook.

    Full Story

    Nora joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. She is always excited to hear from viewers, so whether you have a story idea, or just want to say hi, you can reach her via EmailTwitter or Facebook.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.