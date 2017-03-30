Quantcast

Understanding Government Series Kicks off in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

People in Charlottesville got a chance to hear how city hall works from the inside, thanks to the first lecture in a series on understanding the government.

The series, Understanding Government, is hosted by the Democratic Road Forward PAC, a Democratic organization based in Charlottesville.

Future lecture topics will include regionalism, law enforcement, and public education.

Forums will be held every other Thursday evening for six total sessions.

