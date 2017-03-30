Albemarle's Austin Katstra Ready to Walk-On at UVA

Albemarle High School basketball star Austin Katstra says he doesn't really know what to expect as a preferred walk-on at UVA but he's excited for the opportunity.

Katstra had a tremendous high school career at Albemarle. He averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds last season as a senior and was voted the 5A State Player of the Year.

He leaves Albemarle as the school's all-time leading scorer.

Katstra says, "It was a great four years, going to the state tournament was definitely the best experience. Just going once was really great, but going two times was really something special."

Katstra always dreamed of playing basketball in college. He grew up rooting for the Virginia Cavaliers, attending dozens of games at Virginia, where his dad once played and now works.

It was UVa head coach Tony Bennett who wanted Katstra on the team as a walk-on.

Katstra says, "He's a fantastic coach. His pillars are really something that speak to me and the coaching staff as a whole are really great guys. That was one of the biggest reasons I chose to walkon at UVA, they're just really great guys, player development they're really good, but they also build good character and that was really important for me."

Walk-ons usually are primarily practice players, sometimes earning game minutes in blowout wins. There are rare cases where walk-ons develop into scholarship players.

Katstra says, "Obviously for me, I'm going to work hard every day in practice, putting forth the perfect effort is a big thing for me and I think if you do that, things will take care of themselves. As far as expectations, I'm not really sure what to expect, but I'll figure that out over the next few years."

Katstra says academics played a big part in choosing Virginia. He had scholarship offers to play basketball at a couple of division II schools in Pennsylvania.

Katstra says he's interested in possibly majoring in public policy, same as Malcolm Brogdon, a guy Katstra looks up to.