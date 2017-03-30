ACPD Officer’s Rescue Inspires New Gear for Officers

A night that almost turned tragic is the motivation behind some new equipment for officers with the Albemarle County Police Department.

It’s a story that started on November 11, 2016 when ACPD Officer Jason Beach was in the right place at the right time. Now, Albemarle County police are making sure future similar incidents have the same outcome.

“You can't put a price on a human life, so it's about taking care of each other,” Beach said.

Beach was just a minute away from a gas station on Irish Road when he got the call of a 32-year-old man suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, determined to be accidental.

Racing to the scene, Beach found a gruesome sight.

“Profusely bleeding, soaked through his pants and the car seat and stuff,” Beach recalled.

Beach deployed a tourniquet he just happened to keep in his car, cutting off a heavy blood flow from the man's femoral artery.

Doctors say it saved the man's life.

"Was I concerned whether he was going to make it or not? Absolutely. I think any human being would be concerned about that, but I had a job to do at the same time,” Beach said.

Last week, Albemarle County police honored Beach with an award for his rescue.

“I just can't put into words how proud I was of him and how thankful I was that he was there that day,” said Albemarle County Police Chief Ron Lantz.

While Beach's quick thinking at the gas station saved a life and earned him an award, it also inspired Albemarle County police to bolster the equipment of its officers. The squad is now deploying tourniquets as gear for all of its 135 officers.

Fire officials from Albemarle County are helping get them trained since police often arrive at emergencies first.

“Realistically, it's a life-saving measure and you can't put a value on a life, so it's a no-brainer to me,” said Lantz.

Beach says he's just glad his fellow officers can be as prepared as he was.

“I’m just a farm boy from Albemarle. I take advantage of the training Albemarle has provided me, the military has provided me. I run scenarios through my head every day, but as far as a hero, no. I’m just an average guy,” Beach said.

ACPD plans to have all the officers trained up on the tourniquets by the end of April. At that point, the tourniquets will be accessible for any future rescue situations that come up.