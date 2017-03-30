Sen. Warner Participates in Hearing Investigating Russian Meddling

U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) helped lead a Thursday hearing to explore allegations of Russian attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election. Warner claimed that Russia is engaged in "information warfare".

The Democratic senator says he and U.S. Senator Richard Burr (R-NC), chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, will lead a comprehensive and bipartisan investigation on Russian meddling accusations.

Warner, the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Burr held the first public hearing on this probe Thursday. The focus was to examine the capabilities, both past and present, of the Russian government.

Warner accused the Kremlin of trying to undermine American democracy and has promised that he and the other lawmakers will get to the bottom of it.

“While it helped one candidate this time, they are not favoring one party over another and consequently should be a concern for all of us,” Warner said.

“The takeaway from today's hearing? We're all targets of a sophisticated and capable adversary and we must engage in a whole of government approach to combat Russian active measures,” Burr said.

Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied any charges his country tried to sway the elections.

This week, President Donald Trump said lawmakers should turn their attention to investigating the Clintons and their ally, John Podesta. Trump alleges they have ties and helped Russia in a big uranium deal after reaping financial benefits.