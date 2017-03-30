VDOT: One Lane Closed On I-64 East This Weekend

Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:



CULPEPER - Motorists using Interstate 64 eastbound through Charlottesville should expect delays this weekend at mile marker 119.



Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, March 31 through 6 a.m. Monday, April 3, I-64 eastbound will be reduced to one lane at the bridge over Route 781 (Sunset Avenue Extended).



Working first in the left lane and then switching to the right lane, the Virginia Department of Transportation will apply a latex overlay to the bridge deck to extend its service life.



The same work will occur on I-64 westbound the following weekend, requiring lane closures from 8 p.m. Friday, April 7 to 6 a.m. Monday, April 10.



Zipper merge

To ease delays for the 18,000 motorists that travel each direction of I-64 on weekend days, VDOT will implement a zipper merge pattern at the work zone.



Rather than merging at the first “lane closed” sign, drivers should stay in their current travel lane up to the merge point and take turns merging - similar to a zipper - into the open lane. When traffic is heavy, this merge method has been shown to reduce backups and keeps traffic flowing through the work zone.



Special events

Those using I-64 to reach special events - including the Charlottesville Marathon, the Rock & Worship Roadshow at John Paul Jones Arena, and baseball games and other events at the University of Virginia - should plan for extra travel time.



Resources

Use 511virginia.org to check for traffic backups and other travel information.

Follow @VaDOTCulp on Twitter for updates.

Find project details at www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/64bridgemaint.asp.