Nelson Co. Considers New Ordinance, Could Impact Music Festival

LOCKN' Music Festival in 2014 (FILE) LOCKN' Music Festival in 2014 (FILE)
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Some changes could be ahead for the annual LOCKN' Music Festival.

The Nelson County Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of a newly adopted special-use permit for festival grounds land use.

A new ordinance proposes amplified sound to not be allowed after 11 p.m. from Sunday to Wednesday nights, or after 11:59 p.m. on Thursday nights.

Additionally, amplified sound after 1 a.m. on any Saturday or Sunday morning would also not be allowed.

LOCKN' has been held in Nelson County every year since 2013.

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors is expected to take up the proposed noise ordinance during a public hearing scheduled for April 11. 

