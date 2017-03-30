Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office: IRS Scam Alert

Release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office:



The ACSO would like to make you aware of an IRS and Federal Agent scam that is circulating throughout Augusta County.



Numerous residents are reporting several different versions of this scam.



If you receive an automated message claiming to be the IRS or federal agent(s) demanding that you call them back or you will be fined and/or arrested, DO NOT return the call.



No federal agency or agent will contact you on the phone requesting your identification information or money.



Often the scammer will call a second and third time. Just erase the messages or hang up on the person.



This is an ongoing scam and you are not subjected to being arrested over these types of calls.



Please be mindful of this warning and end the phone call as soon as possible.