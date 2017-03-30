Charlottesville Area Transit to Detour Route 11 for Marathon

Press Release from Charlottesville Area Transit:

Charlottesville, Virginia... 3/29/2017... Due to the Charlottesville Marathon on Saturday, April 1, Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) will detour Route 11 from 6:00 AM to 1:00 PM

During the detour, Route 11 will not serve Rio Road between Melbourne Road and the John W. Warner Parkway. Instead, the route will use Melbourne Road and the John W. Warner Parkway to reach Rio Road. The route will use the detour in both the inbound and outbound directions.

Other routes including the Free Trolley, Route 2, Route 3, Route 4, Route 6, Route 7, Route 8, Route 9, and Route 10 will experience rolling delays as marathon participants make their way through the downtown and university areas.

Passengers wishing to obtain real-time arrival information should call CAT's main number at 434-970-3649.