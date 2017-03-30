'Tom, Let's Talk' Event Countering Rep. Tom Garrett's Town Hall at UVA

The long awaited town hall meeting with 5th District Representative Tom Garrett (R) kicks off Friday night.

Some people weren't able to get tickets to the event, but a Democratic group at the University of Virginia is offering a solution.

University Democrats actually booked a bigger venue and offered it to Garrett for the town hall, but when they got no response, they decided to get creative.

The group is offering a counter-event to the congressman’s town hall, calling it "Tom, Let's Talk.” Dozens of groups and organizations are partnering to host a civic engagement celebration during this event. There will be a speaker series with constituents discussing how they have been affected by votes in Washington, D.C.

“That's the opportunity for all of the groups that are participating, that's partisan, nonpartisan, nonprofit, all sorts of political persuasions will be tabling, handing out literature, how you can get civically involved learning about political - local - state- national issues,” said University Democrats President Brett Curtis.

The counter-event is open to everyone in the community, and is scheduled to get underway at 5 p.m. Friday, March 31, on UVA’s South Lawn. They will then move to the McIntire Amphitheatre at 6 p.m.