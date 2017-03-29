Quantcast

Wednesday High School Sports Scores & Highlights

Posted: Updated:
Luke Burton and Covenant beat Blue Ridge 12-2 Luke Burton and Covenant beat Blue Ridge 12-2
Hanna Schuler scored eight goals for WAHS Hanna Schuler scored eight goals for WAHS

Baseball
Covenant 12, Blue Ridge 2   5 innings
Miller School 10, Broadway 0
Orange County 4, Albemarle 3

Softball
Orange County 5, Albemarle 2

Girls Lacrosse
Western Albemarle 19, Monticello 13      Hanna Schuler - 8 goals

Boys Soccer
Albemarle 6, Orange County 1

Girls Soccer
Albemarle 8, Orange County 0

Boys Tennis
Charlottesville 7, Louisa County 2
Fluvanna County 5, Powhatan 4

Girls Tennis
Albemarle 9, Orange County 0

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.