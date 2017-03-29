Kaine Joining Senate Democrats in Opposing Nomination of Gorsuch

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine is joining some fellow Democrats in vowing to oppose President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee. Kaine announced Wednesday that he will vote to filibuster Federal Judge Neil Gorsuch.

If Senate Democrats try to block Gorsuch from serving on the high court, Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is poised to use the so-called nuclear option. That would wipe out the 60 vote threshold needed for Supreme Court picks.

Kaine told reporters that after studying Gorsuch's nomination hearing and past decisions, he cannot support him.

Kaine cited Gorsuch's opinion that employers have the right to deny government mandated contraception coverage for their workers. Kaine framed that as having extreme views toward women's access to reproductive rights.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that at least in one very important area - the right of women to make their own health care decisions even and especially on matters concerning contraception - Judge Gorsuch is very much an activist,” Kaine explained.

Although Kaine labeled Gorsuch an activist, Gorsuch describes himself as an originalist. Jurists with that philosophy tend to believe in interpreting the law as it was written and understood at the time it took effect.

The other senator from Virginia, Mark Warner, has not yet made up his mind on Gorsuch. Warner, a Democrat, has expressed similar concerns as Kaine.

Both Warner and Kaine also agree they do not want to see the senate overhaul the rules to get Gorsuch through.