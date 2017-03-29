CNU Poll Shows Close Race Between Gillespie, Democrats for Governor

A new poll shows a close governor's race if Republican Ed Gillespie goes up against either of the Democrats in the running.

The Christopher Newport University Wason Center says if the general election were held now, Gillespie would be in a tie with either Ralph Northam or Tom Perriello.

The same poll predicts either of the Democrats would beat Republicans Corey Stewart or Frank Wagner in a theoretical match up.

The survey says moderates are split right now while independent voters favor Gillespie over the Democratic alternatives.

After part one of the survey was released Wednesday, NBC29 asked Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe his reaction.

The governor says his big concern is that the Democratic Party maintains control of the governor's mansion.

"What matters to me is that a Democrat stays in this chair. Because of the 111 vetoes that I have done, many of those - a majority of those - would've hurt Virginia,” McAuliffe said.

Primary Day is June 13. In addition to voting for the next governor this fall, all members of the General Assembly are up for re-election.

So far, CNU finds Democrats are mobilizing and enthusiastic about house races.