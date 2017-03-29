Orange County Plans for Future of EMS Services

Orange County is planning for the future of emergency medical services after dissolving its volunteer rescue squad. Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday night to end the volunteer squad.

The county says the organization had not responded to emergency calls for about a year.

Orange County is assuring the community that its career EMS crews will continue to provide care without a disruption.

“The only thing that they'll be missing, I think, is the idea that this volunteer rescue squad, neighbors helping neighbors,” said Bryan David, Orange County administrator. “I think that level of communitarianism, of being a community, is still there. It's starting to show itself in different ways”

County crews have to move out of space they rented from the volunteer squad.

A renovated terminal building and hangar at the airport should be up and running to house those crews in the next few days.

The county is also beginning the planning process to build a new station in the town of Orange.