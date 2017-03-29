Orange County Plans for Future of EMS Services

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
Orange County is planning for the future of emergency medical services after dissolving its volunteer rescue squad. Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday night to end the volunteer squad.
The county says the organization had not responded to emergency calls for about a year.
Orange County is assuring the community that its career EMS crews will continue to provide care without a disruption.
“The only thing that they'll be missing, I think, is the idea that this volunteer rescue squad, neighbors helping neighbors,” said Bryan David, Orange County administrator. “I think that level of communitarianism, of being a community, is still there. It's starting to show itself in different ways”
County crews have to move out of space they rented from the volunteer squad.
A renovated terminal building and hangar at the airport should be up and running to house those crews in the next few days.
The county is also beginning the planning process to build a new station in the town of Orange.
03/31/2017 Release from Orange County:
Orange County’s ability to respond to all medical emergencies was not affected by the recent decision to decertify the Orange Volunteer Rescue Squad as an emergency medical service agency.
In partnership, the Orange County Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services and the Lake of the Woods Volunteer Rescue Squad will continue to meet the emergency medical needs for all Orange County citizens whenever the call come, day or night.
If there is a medical, fire, or law enforcement emergency, ;call or text 911. Your call or text will be received by the Orange County Emergency Communications Center and the appropriate first responders will be dispatched to the location of the emergency.
The Board of Supervisors takes seriously the critical importance of emergency medical services and is committed to doing its part to protect the health and safety of Orange County citizens now, and into the future.