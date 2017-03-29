IIHS Under Fire for Unauthorized Speed Cameras

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in Greene County recently got into some trouble with the state. IIHS put speed cameras along some roads in Virginia, but did not have permission to do it.

The cameras were part of a study that focused in on drivers in Northern Virginia, so drivers in central Virginia were likely not photographed.

IIHS, which is based in Ruckersville, installed cameras in the spring of 2013 on several busy Northern Virginia roads during off-peak hours.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says IIHS didn’t get permission to do that.

The idea of the study was to figure out which cars and which drivers were most likely to speed. IIHS says it not only took down speeds, but also took photos of license plates and drivers. It then used those license plate numbers to get vehicle identification numbers, age, and zip codes of those cars.

The National Motorists Association, which advocates for drivers, says it's troubled by the study.

“I would actually like to see more scrutiny of IIHS. I think that some of the surveys that they're doing are really harmful and not helpful at all to the American motorist and to all users of the road,” said Shelia Dunn of the National Motorists Association.

IIHS did not end up facing any consequences for its study, which was released last year.

“The biggest concern is that they did an illegal study, an illegal survey, and they got into databases looking at who people are, and that's just not right. That’s a pure violation of motorists and data privacy,” Dunn said.

The letter NBC29 obtained from VDOT to the IIHS reminds the institute that cameras like this can't be installed in VDOT’s right of way without permission.

In a statement to NBC29, the IIHS says, "The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety strongly believes in protecting privacy. The limited vehicle and driver information collected from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles was done in coordination with the DMV for research purposes and then was destroyed after the completion of the study. Additionally, there is no federal or Virginia law prohibiting photography of vehicles or drivers on public roads. IIHS has worked closely with the Virginia Department of Transportation over the years to make roads safer and we will continue to cooperate in the future."