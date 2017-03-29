Opioid Epidemic Forum Held at Omni

Hundreds of health care providers from across the state are joining forces this week to tackle the opioid epidemic.

The Population Health Summit at Charlottesville's Omni Hotel is hosted by the University of Virginia Health System and a handful of other medical institutions.

The goal of this conference is to address how to use information and data to find solutions to prevent opioid addiction.

“There's crime associated with it so we have to engage our law enforcement colleagues. Addiction and opiates are one of the leading causes of family breakups so the children coming into foster care are often there because of addiction related issues. So we have to manage that,” said Bill Hazel, Virginia health secretary.

Medicaid will have a new statewide addiction and recovery treatment services program in place on April 1.

The forum at the Omni wraps up Thursday.