Liz Palmer announcing that she is seeking another term on the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors

Albemarle County Supervisor Liz Palmer is seeking another term.

Palmer, who represents the Samuel Miller District, announced her re-election campaign on the steps of the Albemarle County Office Building Wednesday, March 29.

The Democrat says she will be pushing for better transit options if re-elected to the Board of Supervisors.

Palmer also hopes to see the county's court complex remain in Charlottesville's Court Square.