Albemarle County: Deadline Approaching for Tax Relief Applicants

The deadline to apply for real estate tax relief in Albemarle County is quickly approaching.

The county offers relief to people 65 years and older. People who are totally and permanently disabled as of December 31, 2016 can also get help.

Your household income has to be less than $70,000 and your net worth cannot exceed $200,000.

“If you’ve already qualified and none of your circumstances have changed, it's a simple one page form to fill out instead of five. We want to make sure that people are aware of this, that they're not concerned or afraid that the process has changed,” said Jody Saunders with Albemarle County.

If you received tax relief last year, the deadline to file your renewal certification form is April 3.

You can either apply online or go to the Albemarle County Office Building and fill out a form. For more information, click here.