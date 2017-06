Police at the intersection of Rt. 29 and Hydraulic Rd.

A pedestrian is recovering after being hit at the intersection of Route 29 and Hydraulic Road.

Police say a man was walking through the intersection a little after 5 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, when a woman driving through the green light did not see him in time to stop.

The pedestrian was struck by the side of her car, and taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

Traffic in the southbound lane of Route 29 was briefly closed while emergency crews were on the scene.

Police say the man is expected to be alright.

Authorities have not released any additional information on the driver or pedestrian at this time.