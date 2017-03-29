Belmont Bridge Project Advancing to Next Phase

The Belmont Bridge Replacement Project is moving forward to replace the crumbling and dangerous overpass in Charlottesville. The committee reviewed citizen feedback for clues on what the public wants in a new bridge.

Barbie Brannock owns a restaurant near the bridge, and she is looking for more information about what will happen when construction starts.

“If there's construction right here I'm kind of afraid it will kind of make business not come this far down. You know they go to Champion, but to come down here? And if there are big trucks and the roads are blocked, I don't know,” said the owner of Barbie’s Burrito Barn.

Brannock is also worried that construction on the bridge will mean her lunch rush regulars can't walk over the railroad tracks.

“I get lots of city workers that walk over the bridge, pick up their food, sometimes they call in, pick it up, walk back over. It's a big take out lunch spot and I do get a lot of people that… because the walk is about two minutes from City Hall, so it's convenient for them,” said Brannock.

City Neighborhood Development Services Director Alex Ikefuna says the there will be a traffic management plan to avoid construction-related issues, but there are no specifics yet.

“Before we go into construction - all those considerations and pedestrian movement and things like that - traffic circulation is going to be planned, reviewed by staff, and approved,” said Ikefuna.

The consultant hired to oversee the project told the Steering Committee at its Wednesday meeting that they are working on how to resolve the issue.

“It's not acceptable to not be able to move people, bikes, cars across the railroad,” said one consultant.

Consultants spent most of the meeting presenting citizen feedback to the committee. They say citizens ranked pedestrian accessibility as the number one priority. Later, the consultant will incorporate those ideas into an actual design proposal.

That final design proposal will be unveiled at a big stakeholder meeting the week of April 17.

The city has launched a website dedicated to the Belmont Bridge Project, where you can find schedules for the project and future meeting times.