Western Albemarle Baseball Beats Fluvanna 3-1

The Western Albemarle HS baseball team beat Fluvanna County Tuesday night 3-1 in nine innings.

WAHS pitcher Derek Domecq pitched six-plus innings, striking out seven, giving up just one run and three hits. WAHS reliever Garrett Payne got the win, not allowing a single hit in the final three innings.

Fluvanna scored a run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single sending the game to extra innings. The Warriors scored two runs in the ninth, one on a bases loaded walk and another on wild pitch.

Western Albemarle improves to 4-1 including 2-0 in the Jefferson District.