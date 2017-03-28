Quantcast

Western Albemarle Baseball Beats Fluvanna 3-1

WAHS pitcher Derek Domecq WAHS pitcher Derek Domecq

The Western Albemarle HS baseball team beat Fluvanna County Tuesday night 3-1 in nine innings.

WAHS pitcher Derek Domecq pitched six-plus innings, striking out seven, giving up just one run and three hits.  WAHS reliever Garrett Payne got the win, not allowing a single hit in the final three innings.

Fluvanna scored a run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single sending the game to extra innings.   The Warriors scored two runs in the ninth, one on a bases loaded walk and another on wild pitch.

Western Albemarle improves to 4-1 including 2-0 in the Jefferson District.

