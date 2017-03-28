IMPACT Meets to Discuss Elder Care Issues

IMPACT met Tuesday night at Church of the Incarnation

People of faith gathered Tuesday night to address elder care in the community.

Hundreds turned out for IMPACT’s rally at Church of the Incarnation. IMPACT stands for Interfaith Movement Promoting Action by Congregations Together.

It was a chance for 27 congregations to come together and report updates on work to address elder care issues.

Last year, the grassroots interfaith group put its weight behind making senior housing more affordable.

IMPACT will host a direct action event on April 25. More than 1,200 people are expected for that meeting.