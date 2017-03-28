Quantcast

Orange Co. Board of Supervisors Votes to Dissolve Rescue Squad

Orange County Volunteer Rescue Squad (FILE) Orange County Volunteer Rescue Squad (FILE)
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

An organization that has provided service to the Orange County community for decades will no longer run calls.  

The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted 5 to 0 to dissolve the Orange County Volunteer Rescue Squad Tuesday night.

Supervisors say the agency was no longer fit to provide emergency services and has not responded to calls for about a year.

Melinda Cunningham, the president of the squad, says the county didn't work with the group on training and, due to a lack of qualified members, could not respond to calls.

“Yes, there has been some wrongdoing. I mentioned it in February and it has been turned over to the proper authorities, so they were handling it, and we're not the only organization in this county to have a situation like this,” Cunningham said.

The board of supervisors says emergency services for the county will not change because the county departments are still fully functioning.

