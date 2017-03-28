Orange Co. Board of Supervisors Votes to Dissolve Rescue Squad

The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted to dissolve the county's rescue squad

An organization that has provided service to the Orange County community for decades will no longer run calls.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted 5 to 0 to dissolve the Orange County Volunteer Rescue Squad Tuesday night.

Supervisors say the agency was no longer fit to provide emergency services and has not responded to calls for about a year.

Melinda Cunningham, the president of the squad, says the county didn't work with the group on training and, due to a lack of qualified members, could not respond to calls.

“Yes, there has been some wrongdoing. I mentioned it in February and it has been turned over to the proper authorities, so they were handling it, and we're not the only organization in this county to have a situation like this,” Cunningham said.

The board of supervisors says emergency services for the county will not change because the county departments are still fully functioning.