Deeds, Toscano Hold Town Hall at Monticello High School

Democratic state lawmakers answered questions a town hall meeting Tuesday night. Twenty-fifth District State Senator Creigh Deeds and 57th District State Delegate David Toscano spoke and answered questions at the town hall at Monticello High School.

Deeds and Toscano started Tuesday’s town hall prepared to answer critical questions.

Most of the challenging questions and heated moments at Tuesday’s town hall came from people pushing the Democrats farther to the left.

University of Virginia third year Laura Cross asked whether the lawmakers would support the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, but Toscano and Deeds would not answer her question.

“Every time we get the same kind of noncommittal answer and so at this point I'm just frustrated hearing that "There's nothing I can do,” Cross said.

Deeds and Toscano said that the issue isn't up to them as state representatives.

“Well I don't want to mislead people into having them think that I can do anything about the pipeline one way or the other. The pipeline is under the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission,” Toscano said.

Ross Mittiga, a primary challenger to Toscano, asked why Deeds and Toscano accept tens of thousands of dollars from Dominion Power in campaign contributions and echoed the previous calls for public opposition.

“It can buy quiet complicity, inaction,” Mittiga said. “I think it would have more than rhetorical value to say something like, ‘We're against it, if we could do anything against it, we would.’”

Republican 5th District Congressman Tom Garrett is holding his town hall meeting on Friday, March 31, though that event is only open to ticket holders.