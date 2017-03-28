Quantcast

Deeds, Toscano Hold Town Hall at Monticello High School

Posted: Updated:
David Toscano (left) and Creigh Deeds (right) held a town hall at Monticello High School David Toscano (left) and Creigh Deeds (right) held a town hall at Monticello High School
David Toscano David Toscano
Creigh Deeds Creigh Deeds
Laura Cross, UVA third year Laura Cross, UVA third year
Ross Mittiga, primary challenger to David Toscano Ross Mittiga, primary challenger to David Toscano
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Democratic state lawmakers answered questions a town hall meeting Tuesday night. Twenty-fifth District State Senator Creigh Deeds and 57th District State Delegate David Toscano spoke and answered questions at the town hall at Monticello High School.

Deeds and Toscano started Tuesday’s town hall prepared to answer critical questions.

Most of the challenging questions and heated moments at Tuesday’s town hall came from people pushing the Democrats farther to the left.

University of Virginia third year Laura Cross asked whether the lawmakers would support the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, but Toscano and Deeds would not answer her question.

“Every time we get the same kind of noncommittal answer and so at this point I'm just frustrated hearing that "There's nothing I can do,” Cross said.

Deeds and Toscano said that the issue isn't up to them as state representatives.

“Well I don't want to mislead people into having them think that I can do anything about the pipeline one way or the other. The pipeline is under the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission,” Toscano said.

Ross Mittiga, a primary challenger to Toscano, asked why Deeds and Toscano accept tens of thousands of dollars from Dominion Power in campaign contributions and echoed the previous calls for public opposition.

“It can buy quiet complicity, inaction,” Mittiga said. “I think it would have more than rhetorical value to say something like, ‘We're against it, if we could do anything against it, we would.’”

Republican 5th District Congressman Tom Garrett is holding his town hall meeting on Friday, March 31, though that event is only open to ticket holders.

  • Deeds, Toscano Hold Town Hall at Monticello High SchoolMore>>

  • Reported by Nora Neus

    Reported by Nora Neus

    Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. Email / Twitter / Facebook.

    Full Story

    Nora joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. She is always excited to hear from viewers, so whether you have a story idea, or just want to say hi, you can reach her via EmailTwitter or Facebook.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.