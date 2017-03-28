UVA Law Professor Representing Buckingham Inmate in Federal Suit

A University of Virginia School of Law professor is representing a prison inmate in his fight to receive medical treatment for a life-threatening disease.

George Rutherglen filed a federal lawsuit against the Virginia Department of Corrections and Buckingham Correctional Center on behalf of Elmo Reid.

The suit alleges the Buckingham Correctional Center denied 60-year-old Reid the latest form of treatment for Hepatitis C, which is a viral liver infection.

Rutherglen says this is a growing public health crisis.

“We're really facing an issue of whether the commonwealth of Virginia can afford the harsh sentences that have been imposed in the past and, I think, the alternative is either treat these people or send them out into the world on probation or parole,” Rutherglen explained.

A federal judge denied a request from the correctional center and its medical team to dismiss the lawsuit.

A trial is set for January 2018.