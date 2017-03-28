CNU Poll Shows Tight Race for Democrats in Gubernatorial Race

A new poll by Christopher Newport University indicates a tight race for Democrats in the race for Virginia’s governor, but finds a clear leader in Republicans.

On the GOP side, the poll shows Ed Gillespie is well ahead of the pack. CNU estimates Gillespie has 38 percent of support among likely Republican voters. Corey Stewart trails behind at 11 percent, while Frank Wagner is sitting at 10 percent of support.

For Democrats, Tom Perriello and Ralph Northam are neck in neck. Both candidates have about 26 percent of the Democratic vote.

That means there are still many undecided Democratic-leaning voters.

“One interesting thing about the Democratic primary is it's shaping up like a rematch from the presidential Democratic primary. Perriello supporters are Sanders supporters and Northam supporters are Clinton supporters. It's another establishment verses an insurgent outsider campaign,” said Rachel Bitecofer, Ph.D., CNU Wason Center for Public Policy.

There are still a fair number of undecided voters in the Republican race as well, meaning all the candidates still have plenty of time to shake things up.

The primaries take place June 13. Those who want to vote need to be registered by late May.