'Hoos Must Fill Holes Along Offensive Line

Quarterback Kurt Benkert is a little lighter as the Cavaliers begin spring football practice.

Not only did the rising senior shed some weight during the offseason but he's also shedding the right knee brace that he wore all of last year.

"Yeah. As soon as that year-and-a-half came up, that thing was gone," says Benkert. "That was not fun."

"Coming off his knee surgery from a year ago, he found that his escapability wasn't quite what he wanted it to do," says Bronco Mendenhall. " He wasn't quite as elusive in sometimes escaping pressure in the pocket."

While it was obvious Benkert was recovering from a knee injury, it wasn't apparent that he was also dealing with a shoulder injury, most of last season.

Benkert recently revealed he suffered a grade three AC separation to his throwing shoulder in the 'Hoos loss at Connecticut on September 17th.

"It definitely affected my play a lot, says Benkert. During the year, I tried to get by and not really let people know what was going on. It was a pretty bad injury. I got reevaluated after the season. I got a few shots. I got four shots throughout the whole span and I ended up not getting surgery."

Its big for the team," says quarterbacks coach Jason Beck. "When adversity hits, how you handle it, how you push through it, how you fight. How you respond. This offseason he's been working hard. He's been pushing himself to be the best he can."

We know that Kurt Benkert will be starting under center for Virginia this season. What we don't know, who will be protecting him. Center Jackson Matteo, left guard Michael Mooney and right tackle Eric Smith all graduated last season, which leaves three vacancies along the offensive line that the Cavaliers must fill.

"The most important thing with offensive line is one-hand, five-fingers -- the cohesion, the commradery them working together," says offensive line coach Garett Tujague. "But again you take someone like Jackson Matteo out with that leadership, that's going to be hard to replace."

While Matteo is no longer playing along the offensive line, he's still apart of the Virginia football program.

Matteo is working with the defensive backs as a student assistant coach.

"I think I can bring a view to the game that they don't necessarily have on their staff," says Matteo. "I know what the offense is thinking. I know what offensive lines are thinking. I know what the center is thinking. I could help them in that aspect."