Virginia State Police Investigate Fatal Crash on Rt. 29

Release from the Virginia State Police:



At approximately midnight on March 24, Trooper D. C. Palmer responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 29 near the intersection of Dairy Road.



A 2008 GMC Sierra, driven by Patrick L. Smasal, 25, of Warrenton, was traveling north on Route 29 when it ran off the right side of the road.



The pick-up truck made contact with a tree on the passenger side before striking another tree head on, causing the tree to fall on the vehicle.



Smasal was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



The crash remains under investigation.