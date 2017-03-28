Quantcast

Virginia State Police Investigate Fatal Crash on Rt. 29

Posted: Updated:

Release from the Virginia State Police:

At approximately midnight on March 24, Trooper D. C. Palmer responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 29 near the intersection of Dairy Road.

A 2008 GMC Sierra, driven by Patrick L. Smasal, 25, of Warrenton, was traveling north on Route 29 when it ran off the right side of the road.

The pick-up truck made contact with a tree on the passenger side before striking another tree head on, causing the tree to fall on the vehicle.

Smasal was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.