Malcolm Cook Cleared for Practice After Overcoming Heart Disease

The UVa football team kicked off spring football today.

Linebacker Micah Kiser and safety Quin Blanding are both back for their senior seasons.

The defense also gets a boost with the return of outside linebacker Malcolm Cook.

The former Fork Union standout missed all of last season after he was diagnosed with heart disease last summer.

It was a serious medical condition that not only jeopardized Cook's football career but also his life.

After undergoing and completing stress tests, Cook has now been fully cleared to play.

"Hard work is what got me back," says Cook. "Its persevering that got me to overcome everything that I've been through. Two knee surgeries, a shoulder surgery and then a heart. A lot of guys look up to me. Like I told coach Mendenhall, its kind of scary when you're looked upon as being their leader. Coach Mendenhall just said. Its lonely to be a leader and I just take it with pride now."

"Really happy that he's playing the game and he knows the game really well now but he's also living an amazing life," says Bronco Mendenhall. "In terms of his passion for literature now and his studies and the life choices he's making."