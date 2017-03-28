Gov. McAuliffe's Tweaks to Budget, Bills Sets Up Fight Next Week

The stage is set for a heated re-convened General Assembly session next week.

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced Tuesday, March 28, that he is made a series of changes to the state budget. Some of these changes come in response to concerns the Democrat has with President Trump’s administration.

"The immediate impact of Trump budget on defense is immediate cuts," said the governor.

McAuliffe is deeply frustrated with proposed cuts to various federal departments, many of which are located in Virginia. A reduction in federal employees living in the commonwealth would have an impact on local economies, such as how much revenue they collect in real estate and sales taxes.

The White House has signaled it wants a cash infusion for defense, but the governor believes that money would be used on longer-term infrastructure projects. McAuliffe says that would mean the increased spending wouldn't help Virginia's economy in the short-run.

"Until the budget is sorted out, it's early, you really don't know what the effect on Virginia's going to be. So right now it's a mixed bag," said 66th District Delegate M. Kirk Cox (R).

One sticking point between McAuliffe and the Republicans is funding for the 400th anniversary of the House of Burgesses at Jamestown.

The GOP-controlled legislature approved $10 million for the celebrations, which they say are a big draw for tourism. The governor wants to slash the funds to $5 million.

Republican legislators will also likely try to override the record-high number of vetoes handed down by McAuliffe when they return to Richmond.