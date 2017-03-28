UVA's Chris Long Agrees to Two-Year Contract with Philadelphia Eagles

Charlottesville native and former UVa football star Chris Long as agreed to a two-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Long won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots last season. He played in every game, mostly used as a situational pass-rusher.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder recorded 35 tackles and four sacks, during the regular season.

The 32-year old Long joins an Eagles team that ranked 16th in the league in sacks with 34 last season.

Long announced before the start of free agency that he would not re-sign with the Patriots.

Long was the number-two pick of the 2008 NFL draft selected by the Rams. He spent eight seasons with St. Louis before joining the Patriots last season.

Long has 342 career tackles, 58.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in 130 NFL games.