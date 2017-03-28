Charlottesville Police Warning Businesses of 'Prop Money'

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Charlottesville police are investigating reports of people trying to use fake money at businesses around town.
Police say the money being used is typically purchased on the internet through auction sites.
Authorities are encouraging businesses to inspect larger bills, and to look out for a notation that designates them as being a prop for a motion picture.
Police say the fake bills are typically larger $100 bills, but may include $20 and $50 bills.
Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:
The Charlottesville Police Department has recently received several reports of people passing or trying to pass fake money at businesses in the city. In most cases they are succeeding.
The money in question appears to be prop money (motion picture use only). This prop money is easily purchased on internet auction sites. $200,000 worth of prop money can be purchased for $79.00.
Business owners are encouraged to carefully inspect higher denomination US currency.
In most instances, $100 bills are being passed but denominations as low as $20 have been seen also. These bills also include a notation on them that designates them “for motion picture use only”.