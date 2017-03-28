UVA Center for Politics to Host Panel on JFK and the Media

Release from the University of Virginia Center for Politics:



(CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.) – On Wednesday, March 29, the University of Virginia Center for Politics will host a panel, “Lights, Camera, Action: JFK and the Media,” that will delve into President John F. Kennedy’s relationship with the media.



The public event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the Albert & Shirley Small Special Collections Library on the grounds of the University of Virginia. The panel is part of the Center’s JFK100 series marking JFK’s 100th birthday.



The panel will be comprised of experts and contemporaries, including Aniko Bodroghkozy (professor of Media Studies at UVA), Sid Davis (former White House correspondent), Nancy Hogan Dutton (former Kennedy White House aide), and Sue Mortensen Vogelsinger (former Kennedy White House aide). Center for Politics Director Larry J. Sabato will moderate.



The event is free and open to the public with advanced registration.



This is the second program in the Center for Politics’ JFK100 series this year. Previously, the Center hosted an exhibition of never-before-seen photos of JFK on March 1. Additional public programs and symposia planned for the year include:

Kennedy and the Civil Rights Movement, a panel discussion exploring Kennedy’s often-reluctant participation. (April)

JFK 100th Birthday celebration at UVA Reunions. (June)

Race to the Moon, featuring pioneers of America’s exploration of space. (September)

Secret JFK Records: A look into the records of the Kennedy assassination that remained sealed from public view. (October)

As part of JFK100, the center also is partnering with PBS to produce a national television documentary featuring a selection of the unreleased photos and new stories about the life and legacy of JFK. The new documentary will serve as a sequel to the center’s 2013 release, The Kennedy Half Century, which won an Emmy Award for Best Historical Documentary.



The center also is partnering with Coursera and iTunes U to produce a series of new lessons for its Massive Open Online Course entitled The Kennedy Half Centuryand taught by Center for Politics Director Larry J. Sabato, which to date has enrolled nearly 200,000 students from around the world.



Prof. Sabato also is teaching a special on-grounds seminar in the Rotunda for University students focused on Kennedy’s life and legacy, as well as his unique connections to the University of Virginia. Confirmed guest speakers will include: Buell Frazier of Dallas, who drove Lee Harvey Oswald to work on the morning of the assassination; Sid Davis, who rode in the Dallas motorcade and was a pool reporter on Air Force One when Lyndon Johnson took the oath of office; Michael McShane, who assisted his father, former U.S. Marshal James McShane, with security during JFK’s 1960 campaign; and Edward Nixon, brother of former President Richard Nixon.