Quantcast

Judge Declares Mistrial in Case Against Former UVA Student Adam Ott

Posted: Updated:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A Charlottesville judge declared a mistrial Tuesday night after a jury could not reach a verdict in the case against former University of Virginia student Adam Ott

The 25 year old appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Tuesday, March 28, for the second day of his trial

The jury continued to hear testimony from witnesses for several hours Tuesday morning.

Ott is charged with forcible sodomy, stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred in the 400 block of Brandon Avenue on April 10, 2015.

The victim has testified that during the night of a birthday party, Ott grabbed her wrist, led her into a bedroom, pushed her onto a bed and forced her to perform oral sex.

A Charlottesville police officer testified about her interactions on April 13, 2015, with the woman who filed the report. The officer talked about how the woman appeared nervous and quiet during their first meeting.

The defense called multiple people to the stand who said they saw Ott and the woman making out at a party. Several of those witnesses testified that they saw no struggle between them.

The defense and prosecution rested around 11:30 a.m. The court took a lunch break before hearing closing arguments.

The jury spent about four and a half hours deliberating.

Next steps in the case are expected to be taken up on April 17.

  • Judge Declares Mistrial in Case Against Former UVA Student Adam OttMore>>

  • Reported by Spencer Burke

    Reported by Spencer Burke

    Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter

    Full Story

    Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.