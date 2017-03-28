Judge Declares Mistrial in Case Against Former UVA Student Adam Ott

A Charlottesville judge declared a mistrial Tuesday night after a jury could not reach a verdict in the case against former University of Virginia student Adam Ott

The 25 year old appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Tuesday, March 28, for the second day of his trial

The jury continued to hear testimony from witnesses for several hours Tuesday morning.

Ott is charged with forcible sodomy, stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred in the 400 block of Brandon Avenue on April 10, 2015.

The victim has testified that during the night of a birthday party, Ott grabbed her wrist, led her into a bedroom, pushed her onto a bed and forced her to perform oral sex.

A Charlottesville police officer testified about her interactions on April 13, 2015, with the woman who filed the report. The officer talked about how the woman appeared nervous and quiet during their first meeting.

The defense called multiple people to the stand who said they saw Ott and the woman making out at a party. Several of those witnesses testified that they saw no struggle between them.

The defense and prosecution rested around 11:30 a.m. The court took a lunch break before hearing closing arguments.

The jury spent about four and a half hours deliberating.

Next steps in the case are expected to be taken up on April 17.