Harrisonburg Police Investigates Animal Cruelty

Release from the Harrisonburg Police Department:



Harrisonburg - On March 24, 2017, officers with Harrisonburg Animal Care and Control, along with officers from the Harrisonburg Police Department, executed a search warrant at 811 Country Club Road after receiving reports of animal cruelty.



Subsequently, five dogs were seized and the residence was declared unfit for habitation.



Jessica Offenbacker, 23, of Harrisonburg was charged with five misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty/deprivation, five summonses for failure to pay license fees, four summonses for failure to vaccinate. Additional charges are pending.



The seized dogs received medical treatment as needed, and are being cared for at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham SPCA pending the outcome of the trial.



The Harrisonburg Police Department requests that anyone with questions or information pertaining to this case contact Harrisonburg Animal Care and Control at (540) 437-2670.



Callers can provide anonymous tips at Crime Solvers: 540-574-5050 or text "HPD" plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).