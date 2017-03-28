United Way of Greater Augusta Welcomes New President/CEO

The United Way of Greater Augusta is welcoming a new president after saying goodbye to Cynthia Pritchard last month.

Jeff Miracle accepted the position as CEO/president last month after a nation-wide search by the United Way.

“When I got the call for the opportunity to have this position, I mean my heart started racing, my mind started thinking about all the different things that would change in life,” Miracle said.

He began at the beginning of last week.

Miracle has spent nearly the past 30 years as a nonprofit director. Many of those years he says were spent with agencies that partner with United Way.

Miracle, who grew up in Augusta County, saw this job opening as an opportunity to finish out his career doing what he loves close to home.

“I was really looking forward to coming back here, and seeing the mountains, seeing the changes of the leaves, the changes of the seasons, and to really just reconnect with a lot of people that I grew up with,” he said.

Miracle said his biggest priority now is learning the area and its needs to better figure out how to fund programs in need.