Cavs Catcher Caleb Knight is Next Man Up

The UVa baseball team has found another reliable option at catcher.

Junior college transfer Caleb Knight started in place of injured starter Robbie Coman on Saturday and Sunday against Duke. During the three-game series, Knight had five hits, three RBI and scored three runs. He also threw out a runner trying to steal.

Knight is a junior college transfer from Connors State in Oklahoma.

Knight says, "It's been a dream come true. Since I was itty-bitty I've been wanting to play division one baseball and I got the opportunity and I'm here, show up every day and work hard and whenever you get an opportunity make the most of it and everything will pay off. Any chance I get to move up and help out the team at all I just take advantage of that and make the best of every opportunity."

UVA pitcher Adam Haseley says about Knight, "A lot of experience for sure, I think it's just a learning curve, this system we have here with signs and all that stuff, but he's definitely grown fast, today especially he was right on it."

UVa coach Brian O'Connor says, "Unfortunately it took the coach over 20 ball games to figure it out but that's how it works out sometimes. Sometimes a door opens and gives someone an opportunity and they make the difference in your team. He (Knight) has certainly done that in these last two ballgames."

Knight has played in nine games this season. He's batting .400. He has six hits and has scored five runs in 15 at-bats.

UVa starting catcher Robbie Coman appears to be close to returning. He pulled a hamstring in Virginia's series against Clemson.

Virginia outscored Duke 26-12 on Saturday and Sunday to win the series 2-1. Virginia remains ranked 16th in the country this week in the USA Today Coaches Poll.