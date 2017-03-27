Quantcast

Monday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights

Albemarle's Logan Friesen had an 2RBI Triple against Chancellor Albemarle's Logan Friesen had an 2RBI Triple against Chancellor

SOFTBALL
Albemarle 11, Chancellor 1
Brentsville 10, William Monroe 0

BASEBALL
Orange County 15,  Massaponax 13
Blue Ridge 6, Roanoke Catholic 4

BOYS LACROSSE
Charlottesville 15, Monticello 9

BOYS SOCCER
Charlottesville 9, Louisa County 1
Western Albemarle 1, Fluvanna County 0

GIRLS SOCCER
Charlottesville 5, Louisa Count 0
Western Albemarle 9, Fluvanna County 0
William Monroe 0, Brentsville 0


 

