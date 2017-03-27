Quantcast

Augusta County Grand Jury Indicts 2 Men for Skyline Motel Murder

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Murder charges are moving forward for two men in Augusta County.

A grand jury indicted Carlton Currier and Steven Lanier on first-degree murder charges Monday.

They, along with two other suspects accused of accessory after the fact, were arrested back in October, That's when investigators say a party turned deadly at Skyline Motel on Jefferson highway.

Deputies say Currier and Lanier attacked and killed 53-year-old Johnnie Johnson. They also believe some of the suspects altered the crime scene before deputies arrived.

  Reported by Tara Todd

