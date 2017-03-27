Charlottesville Restaurant Community Holds 'Rally for Allie' For Injured Chef

A Charlottesville chef who lost her hand in a horrific accident three weeks ago was able to thank her supporters and friends in person for their support.

Hundreds of people from the Charlottesville restaurant community gathered around Allie Redshaw at Pippin Hill, at the event called "Rally for Allie."

Redshaw lost her hand in that horrible accident working at Lampo Pizzeria on March 1, but she didn't lose her bubbly, easy-going and happy outlook on life. That's what friends said they really wanted to celebrate.

Redshaw was able to attend the event herself, after a few weeks of recovery, chatting and smiling with friends.

The “Rally for Allie” was also a fundraiser for her medical expenses, which includes an expensive prosthetic.

Local chefs donated special meals, and showcased their craft at the event. Redshaw's husband, Ian, said this community has meant so much to their family during the recovery process.

“We're hopeful that she can get back in a kitchen and get back to doing what she loves. She loves being creative and whether that's cooking or doing stuff at home, she's always trying to figure out new ways to do things and i think she just wants to show people how she isn't going to let this stop her from doing anything,” Ian Redshaw said.

Ian Redshaw also said they have heard from other chefs around the country who had similar accidents, all offering support.

You can find the "GoFundMe" page here.