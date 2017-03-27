Quantcast

Waynesboro Buys 2 Properties for Waynesboro HS Renovation Space

Waynesboro High School Waynesboro High School
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

It’s big step forward for the renovation of Waynesboro High School.

City Councilors announced Monday night the city has purchased two properties next to the high school, the laundromat and the old “Window World” property.

School Board Chairman Kathe Maneval says this means more options when it comes to designing the school. It will also allow them to keep the kids in the classroom during construction.

"It was really the only way we would be able to renovate in the same location because there just are not any buildings in the city that would be able to house our 900 students while construction is going on,” Maneval said.

Maneval says it will also allow them to separate the bus loop from student parking and parent pick 

  Reported by Tara Todd

