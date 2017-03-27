Fluvanna County Wants Feedback in Broadband Service Survey

Press Release from Fluvanna County:

Fluvanna County has partnered with the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) to conduct a county-wide broadband survey. The survey will collect information from citizens and businesses regarding Internet usage, current service and needs. Information gathered from the survey will help to prioritize the county’s broadband goals.

Broadband is essential to the growth and economic competiveness of a community. Many Virginians, particularly those in rural parts of the state, still lack access to high-speed, affordable broadband and communities struggle to find cost-effective solutions.

The survey is the initial step in CIT’s Broadband Path, a process that CIT developed to drive goal-driven and cost effective broadband solutions at the local level. By way of the Path, both Powhatan and Amelia Counties recently announced they have established public-private partnerships that will address their broadband needs. Fluvanna hopes to achieve similar results.

“This knowledge is absolutely critical to making the next step, which is likely to be partnering with an Internet service provider,” said Jason Smith, Fluvanna County Community and Economic Development Director. “We need everyone to participate so we can be sure to note where services might be lacking to then investigate potential resources to better serve our community.”

The survey, which is set to run from March 27th to May 5th, will be available at https://www.wired.virginia.gov/broadband/broadband-survey/. Don’t have computer access? Request a paper survey by calling 591-1910 or pick up surveys at any County Facility. Completed surveys can also be mailed to:

Attn: Broadband Survey

P.O. Box 540

Palmyra, VA 22963

Respondents are asked to take the survey only once per household.