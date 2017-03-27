Search Committee Meets for Next University of Virginia President

People have a better idea of what the University of Virginia is looking for in its next president.

The search committee met Monday. They’re working to figure out what characteristics it wants in the new leader.

"There is a special sauce. We don't know what it is, we're trying to find it," William Goodwin on the committee said.

The university’s presidential search committee is taking everyone's opinions into account, including students, faculty and alumni.

"We are going to get the very best president for the University of Virginia and I think at this point in time we don't want to leave any stone unturned for an idea or a suggestion or possibly a potential candidate,” Goodwin said.

The special search committee also heard from former UVA president John Casteen.

"In a way, I was arguing against doing things too quickly, too secretly, some confidentialities have to be observed, choosing your leader is not something that should be done in secret. It’s something that should be done in the public,” Casteen said.

Casteen says having everyone's voice heard is important. He says the candidate doesn't necessarily need an academic background, they just need to work quickly.

"It’s trying to say we don't know gender, we don't know the color or the race, we don't know exactly the set of talents. What we can know is what we hope and what we're trying to accomplish … they're not looking for someone who can stand still. They want a leader who can initiate change,” Casteen said.

Sullivan spoke to the committee Sunday night before she left for a nearly week-long trip to India. Her term as president ends next summer.