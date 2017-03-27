Department of Game and Inland Fisheries: Cut Black Bear Population

You may begin to see fewer black bears in the Shenandoah region over the next few years.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is proposing to cut the population by thousands.

The department has received complaints about black bears and now wants to reduce the population by 25 percent. The Wildlife Center of Virginia says that's unnecessary and doesn't want the proposal to move forward.

"Our bear population has probably exceeded what we call the “cultural caring capacity,' that's what the public will tolerate," Al Bourgeois from the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said.

For years black bears had been uncommon in the Shenandoah region. Not anymore.

"Virginia's black bear population has been one of the most wonderful success stories we've ever had. Black bears were basically gone from Virginia for a very long time," Ed Clark of Wildlife Center for Virginia said.

The black bear population is at the highest it’s been in years and not everyone is happy about it.

"The department has been flooded with a number of damage complaints coming from a relatively small number of people in relatively concentrated areas," Clark said.

"People call in and most of it is just, 'there’s a bear on my porch and I'm afraid,’” Bourgeois said.

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries wants to reduce the population by 25 percent over the next five years, meaning more than 2,000 bears.

"25 percent is just a dramatic over reaction to a relatively concentrated problem," Clark said.

The department says simply moving the bears is not an option.

"These regulation changes that we're doing are totally hunter based. We can't be moving bears around the state right now," Bourgeois said.

The Wildlife Center says it will keep pushing to prevent this proposal from moving forward.

"If we can teach people, educate communities, educate homeowners associations, how to co-exist with bears, we feel that we can dramatically help reduce damage without having to reduce the bear population," Clark said.

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries will be accepting public comment on the proposal until May 10. From there, the board of the agency will vote on the issue. That's set to take place on May 24.