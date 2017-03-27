ACPS Hiring Consultant to Study Growth for County High Schools

Albemarle County is planning for the future growth at its high schools.

The school system is hiring a consultant to put together a facilities planning study. The study will look at capacity in all of the county's high schools.

Right now, Albemarle High School is 150 students over capacity, while Western Albemarle High School is now at capacity.

The study will come up with recommendations and costs of projects to prepare for more students.

“We're not going in with any preconceived notions or limiting the scope. We are going to look at improvements to existing buildings, additions to existing buildings, possibly a new high school. Any of these could have capital budget implications, so we think this is a prudent approach to both taxpayer interests and interests of our families and students,” said ACPS Assistant Director of Facilities Planning Rosalyn Schmitt.

High school expansions or new construction would likely be at least three to five years out from getting underway.

The school system says the study will involve meetings with students, families, and the community.